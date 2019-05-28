GIRLS SOCCER: All-state Warrior

× Expand Photo by Theo Tate Granite City senior Emma Dutko earned her first all-state soccer award after being selected to the Illinois High School Soccer Coaches Association all-state team on Tuesday.

Granite City senior Emma Dutko wrapped up her prep soccer career with a big award on Tuesday.

Dutko was one of 60 soccer players in Illinois who were selected to the Illinois High School Soccer Coaches Association all-state team. She became the first GCHS player to earn the big honor since Lexi Grote did it in 2017.

A midfielder, Dutko finished with six goals and an assist. She also was selected as the Warriors' player of the game in their 2-2 tie with Cape Girardeau Notre Dame at the Parkway Central Showcase on March 29.

Her strong efforts helped Granite City finish 12-6-3, its sixth straight winning season.

Dutko, who earned all-sectional honors last year, was one of only four Metro East players who were named on the all-state team. The others were Atlhoff's Julia O'Neill, O'Fallon's Sidney Christopher and Columbia's Kennedy Jones. Dutko was also the lone AdVantage-area player selected on the all-state team.

Four area players earned all-sectional honors and two players were named to the all-sectional team. Calista Cox, Addison Miller and Alaina Nasello of Alton and Anna Stearns of Granite City were named to the all-sectional team. Granite City's Kasey Niedhardt and Roxana's Macie Lucas were named honorable mention all-sectional.

× Expand Photo by Jeff Helmkamp Alton senior Calista Cox earned all-sectional honors for the second year in a row.

× Expand Photo by Jeff Helmkamp Alton sophomore goalkeeper Addison Miller makes a save against O'Fallon in the Class 3A Alton Regional on May 18. Miller was selected to the all-sectional team for the first time.

× Expand Photo by Jeff Helmkamp Alton senior Alaina Nasello earned all-sectional honors for the first time after scoring 13 goals this spring.

× Expand Photo by Theo Tate Granite City junior Anna Stearns earned all-sectional honors after helping her team record nine shutouts this season.

Cox, Miller and Nasello helped the Redbirds finish 15-10-1. Nasello was the team's top scorer with 13 goals. Cox, a defender, and Miller, a goalkeeper, helped Alton finish with a school-record 14 shutouts. Cox and Nasello will play college soccer at the University of Illinois Springfield and Oakland (Mich.) University, respectively, next year. Miller is a sophomore at AHS.

Cox was named to the all-sectional team for the second year in a row.

Stearns, a junior, earned all-sectional honors for her strong defense. She helped the Warriors finish with nine shutouts. Last year, she was named on the honorable mention all-sectional team.

Neidhardt, a sophomore, was named honorable mention all-sectional after leading Granite City with nine goals, including two in the Warriors' 2-0 season-opening victory over Collinsville. Lucas, also a sophomore, finished with 22 goals and nine assists for the Shells to earn a spot on the honorable mention all-sectional team.

× Expand Photo by Theo Tate Granite City sophomore Kasey Neidhardt earned a spot on the honorable mention all-sectional team after scoring nine goals this spring.