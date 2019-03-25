GIRLS SOCCER: Carlinville champs

× Expand Submitted photo The Civic Memorial girls soccer team poses with its Carlinville Cup championship on Saturday. The Eagles beat Pleasant Plains 2-0 in the title match.

A week after falling short for a title in the Puma Bracket at the Metro Cup, the Civic Memorial girls soccer team found out a way to come out on top in the Carlinville Cup over the weekend at Blackburn College.

The Eagles went 3-0 in the tournament, including a 2-0 victory over the Pleasant Plains Cardinals in the championship match on Saturday. The Bethalto school outscored its opponents 9-1 in its three matches and improved to 7-2.

CM is back in action at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday against Highland in its home opener at the Bethalto Sports Complex.

Last week, the Eagles had a chance to win the Puma title at the Metro Cup when they faced the Wesclin Warriors in a battle of undefeated teams in the final match of pool play, but fell 2-0. CM finished third in the division after losing a tiebreaker to Jersey for second place.

The Eagles started Carlinville tournament play on Thursday with a 4-1 win over Staunton in the first round. They knocked off host Carlinville 3-0 in the semifinals on Saturday morning to advance to the championship match against Pleasant Plains later that day.

Junior Anna Hall, coming off an outstanding basketball season that included two all-state awards, was the Eagles' leading scorer with six goals. She finished with a hat trick against Carlinville, two goals against Staunton and one against Pleasant Plains.

Freshman Kaylyn Aiello, who scored seven goals during the Metro Cup, finished with three in the Carlinville Cup. She had a pair of goals against Staunton and one against Pleasant Plains.

Emily Williams, another freshman, picked up shutouts against Carlinville and Pleasant Plains in goal.

CM is looking to finish with its second straight winning season this spring. The Eagles finished 16-9-1 last year after winning 11 of their final 13 matches.