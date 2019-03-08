GIRLS SOCCER: Getting their kicks in '19

× Expand Photo by Jeff Helmkamp The Marquette Catholic girls soccer team poses with its regional championship trophy last spring.

The 2019 area girls soccer season will officially begin on Monday with four teams competing in the Metro Cup Tournament.

All four of those teams -- Alton, Civic Memorial, Marquette Catholic and Roxana -- will be in St. Clair County.

Marquette Catholic will start its season at 5:30 p.m. with a road match at Belleville West in a Nike bracket match. Roxana will play at 7:30 p.m. at Belleville East in an Adidas bracket match. Alton travels to Freeburg to play the Midgets at 7:30 p.m. in an Adidas bracket contest. Civic Memorial will play Mount Vernon at 7:30 p.m. in a Puma bracket match at Belleville West, following the Marquette-Belleville West match.

Granite City starts its season at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday with a road match against Collinsville. The Warriors began their season against Naperville Central at Belleville West in each of the last four years. GCHS will take on Naperville Central in its second match of the season on March 16.

East Alton-Wood River will kick off its season at 4:30 p.m. Thursday with a road match against Greenville. Last year, the Oilers began their season with a 3-1 win over the Comets.

The 2018 girls soccer season was a successful one for area teams. Five teams finished with winning records and two of them -- Marquette and Roxana -- captured Class 1A regional titles.

Roxana won 16 matches and captured its second straight regional crown, while Marquette picked up 14 wins and took home a regional title in Brian Hoerner's first season as head coach. Both teams lost in the Columbia Sectional semifinals.

Granite City reached the Class 3A regional championship match at its home pitch after beating Alton in the semifinals, but lost to Edwardsville 1-0. The Warriors went 13-6-3, their fifth straight winning season.

CM went 16-9-1 last year, its first winning season since 2015.

EA-WR won seven matches in '18 after finishing with only three the year before.

The Redbirds have a new coach in Gwen Sabo. She replaced Jeff Hayes, who resigned after the 2018 season. Alton was 11-7-2 last year, its third straight winning season.

× Expand Photo by Bill Roseberry Roxana girls soccer head coach Lori Yates talks to the Shells during halftime of the Class 2A Columbia Sectional semifinals on May 16. It marked the first time the Roxana girls soccer program ever advanced to a sectional during a storybook 14-3 campaign.