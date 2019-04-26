GIRLS SOCCER: Getting their kicks in the postseason

× Expand Photo by Dan Cruz Marquette Catholic's Quinn Smith gets a high five from her teammates against Roxana on April 3. Smith and the Explorers will host a Class 1A regional tournament, which starts May 7.

A year ago, the Marquette Catholic and Roxana girls soccer teams celebrated regional championships.

This year, the schools will be playing in the same regional tournament. Marquette and Roxana will compete in the Class 1A Marquette Regional at Gordon Moore Park, with the Explorers getting the No. 2 seed and the Shells seeded fourth.

Marquette will play Metro East Lutheran in the first semifinal at 4:30 p.m. May 7, followed by Roxana taking on East Alton-Wood River at 6:30 p.m. EA-WR is seeded sixth.

The championship match is scheduled for 5 p.m. May 10. The regional champion advances to the Althoff Sectional, which starts on May 14.

Civic Memorial will host a Class 2A sectional tournament at the Bethalto Sports Complex, starting on May 22. But in order for the Eagles to get there, they must win three matches at the Triad Regional.

The sixth-seeded Eagles will play Jersey in a quarterfinal match in a date that has yet to be determined. The winner of that match will play top-seeded Triad in the semifinals at 5 p.m. May 14. Mascoutah and Highland will square off in the other semifinal at 7 p.m. that night.

The championship match is scheduled for 6 p.m. May 17.

Alton is hosting a Class 3A regional tournament this year at Piasa Motor Fuels Field. The Redbirds, seeded fourth, will play sixth-seeded Belleville East in the second semifinal match at 4:30 p.m. on May 15.

Second-seeded O'Fallon will play Quincy, the No. 7 seed, at 4:30 p.m. May 14 in the other semifinal. The championship match is scheduled for 11 a.m. May 18.

Granite City will play Collinsville in the Class 3A Edwardsville Regional semifinals. The Warriors are seeded third and the Kahoks are the No. 5 seed. GCHS began its season on March 12 with a 2-0 win over Collinsville, its first win over the Kahoks in eight years.

Top-seeded Edwardsville will play eighth-seeded Belleville West in the other semifinal at 4 p.m. May 15. The championship match is scheduled for 4 p.m. on May 17.

Seedings and pairings for Class 1A were released on April 19 and for Class 2A and 3A on April 26.

Last year, Marquette defeated Mater Dei 4-1 in the Class 1A regional finals at Gordon Moore Park, while Roxana edged Wesclin 3-2 in the Breese Central Regional championship match. Both teams were eliminated in the Columbia Sectional semifinals.

Marquette beat Roxana 7-2 in a match on April 3 at Wood River Soccer Park. Both teams are currently 7-10-1.