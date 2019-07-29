GIRLS SOCCER: Kickin' it in Kansas

× Expand Photo by Theo Tate Madelyn Smith (left) helped her Lou Fusz 03 Blue select soccer team win the U.S. Youth National Championships in the 16 and under girls division on Sunday at Overland Park, Kan.

A pair of local prep soccer players enjoyed a successful trip to Overland Park, Kan., over the weekend.

Madelyn Smith of Marquette Catholic and Kasey Neidhardt of Granite City helped the Lou Fusz 03 Blue select soccer team win the U.S. Youth Soccer National Championship tournament on July 28. Lou Fusz defeated Legends Inland Empire (Calif.) 2-1 in the Mavis Derfliger Cup for the 16-and-under girls title and to give the program its first national championship.

Smith, who will be a junior at Marquette this year, scored the game-winning goal midway in the second half in the finals.

Lou Fusz advanced to the championship match by beating Las Vegas Soccer Academy 4-3 in overtime in the semifinals. The team went 1-0-2 in group play and advanced to the semifinals based on goal differential.

Smith and Neidhardt enjoyed outstanding seasons with their respective prep soccer teams this spring. Smith helped the Explorers finish with 10 wins and a Class 1A regional title and scored a team-high 11 goals. Neidhardt, who will be a junior at Granite City this fall, scored a career-high nine goals to help the Warriors win 12 matches and was named to the honorable mention all-sectional team, selected by the Illinois High School Soccer Coaches Association.

Both players also have recently figured out their college plans. Smith and Neidhardt have verbally committed to play soccer at Saint Louis University and Illinois State, respectively, after they graduate in 2021.