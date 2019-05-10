GIRLS SOCCER: Regional champs again

× Expand Photo by Theo Tate The Marquette Catholic girls soccer team poses with its Class 1A regional championship plaque after beating Roxana 6-0 in the Marquette Regional finals on Friday at Gordon Moore Park.

For the second year in a row, the Marquette Catholic girls soccer team celebrated a regional championship in front of its home fans.

The Explorers cruised to a 6-0 win over the Roxana Shells in the Class 1A Marquette Regional finals on Friday at Gordon Moore Park. Last year, the Alton school beat Mater Dei 4-1 in the regional finals at its home pitch.

Both regional championships were won under coach Brian Hoener, who took over the program in 2018.

Marquette advanced to play either Columbia or Wesclin in the Althoff Sectional semifinals at 7 p.m. Tuesday. Columbia and Wesclin will square off in the Anna-Jonesboro Regional championship match at 1 p.m. Saturday.

The Explorers improved to 10-10-1 with the win over the Shells, making it the first time this season they reached the .500 mark. They started their season at 0-8-1 before winning 10 of their next 12 matches.

Marquette began regional play on Tuesday with an 8-0 win over Metro East Lutheran in the semifinals. On Friday, the Explorers got a pair of first-half goals of Madelyn Smith and a goal each from Emily Dixon, Kiley Donovan, Annie Kane and Emily Patterson.

Smith finished four goals in the regional tournament. She also scored a pair of goals against MELHS.

Claire Rodgers got the win in goal for the Explorers, who won their ninth regional title this decade and their 12th overall.

Marquette defeated Roxana for the second time this season and denied the Shells their third straight regional title. The Explorers won 7-2 in the last meeting on April 3.