GIRLS SOCCER: The newest Prairie Star

Alton's Calista Cox, posing with her family on May 15 at AHS, has signed a letter of intent to continue her soccer career at the University of Illinois Springfield.

Alton just completed a solid 15-10-1 campaign, setting a program record with 14 shutouts along the way.

Defense was a major part of the success for the Redbirds and a key component to that talented backfield was senior Calista Cox. Now Cox will take those excellent defensive skills to the next level at the University of Illinois Springfield.

She recently signed with the Division II university in Springfield, which plays in the tough Great Lakes Valley Conference. The Prairie Stars are coming off a 3-11-3 record last season. It was Erin Egolf’s third as head coach and ninth straight with the program between being a player, assistant coach and now head coach.

Cox won’t be the only AHS defender becoming a Prairie Star. She will join Megan Zini there, who announced she was heading to U of I Springfield during the fall signing period.

Cox played 4 years of varsity soccer for Alton, accruing 14 points on 4 goals and 6 assists in her prep career. She proved her scoring abilities as a senior with 3 goals — all game winners. The 3 game winning goals tied for the team lead.

She inked her letter of intent during a reception at AHS on May 15.