GIRLS SOCCER: Wesolowski earns academic award

Kara Wesolowski, a 2015 graduate of Civic Memorial High School, was honored at the St. Louis College of Pharmacy (STLCOP) Athletics Awards Banquet on April 29 with the women’s soccer team “Heart of the Eutectic” award (recognizing four-year varsity athletes at STLCOP), and national (Daktronics-NAIA) and conference (American Midwest Conference) scholar-athlete awards.

Wesolowski, who will receive her bachelor’s degree this month and is currently in her first year of the professional pharmacy program at STLCOP, was a starting defender for the Eutectics throughout her four years on the team. She is one of four STLCOP women’s soccer players to receive the Daktronics-NAIA Scholar-Athlete award since the STLCOP soccer program’s inception in 2014. The Daktronics-NAIA Scholar-Athlete program recognizes excellence in the classroom by student-athletes who are juniors or above in academic standing with a minimum 3.5 cumulative GPA.

The St. Louis College of Pharmacy Athletic Program is a member of the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) and the American Midwest Conference (AMC). STLCOP offers 12 intercollegiate sports, including volleyball (w), basketball (mw), cross country (mw), track and field (mw), tennis (mw), softball (w), and soccer (mw). An intercollegiate men’s volleyball program will be introduced in the spring of 2020.