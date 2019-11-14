GIRLS SWIMMING: Making waves in Springfield

The Alton Redbirds, Granite City Warriors and Marquette Catholic Explorers girls swimming teams will be heading to Eisenhower Pool in Springfield on Saturday to compete in the IHSA Springfield Sectional.

The event is scheduled for 9 a.m. There will be 17 teams in the meet and it includes five-time defending champion Edwardsville.

Alton has the most swimmers out of the three area teams with 11. They are Rachel and Clare Paule, Grace and Caroline Stobbs, Riley Clancy, Leah Pohlman, Ceci Parker, Eleanor Schuler, Savannah Scheffel, Nikki Lowe and Maddie Ingram. The Redbirds are coached by Nancy Miller.

Clancy is the only one in the group who got a medal in last year's Sacred Heart-Griffin Sectional in Springfield. She picked up two medals after helping the 200-yard medley and 200-yard freestyle relay teams finish third.

Jenna Fleming, Abbigail Powers and Claire Pohlman were the other relay members. They graduated in May.

Also last year, Leah Pohlman, Rachel Paule and the Stobbs sisters competed on a 400-yard freestyle relay team that finished seventh, coming up one place short of a medal.

Emma Cox, Claire Sykes, Rebecca Loftus, Peyton Hatfield, Alivia Upshaw, Mara Withers, Carlee Wright and Carmen Williams make up the Granite City swimming team, coached by Linda Ames and Paige Eavenson.

Cox, who signed a letter of intent to swim for Eastern Illinois on Wednesday, has seven medals in her three years of sectional competition. A year ago, she finished third in the 200-yard freestyle and fourth in the 100-yard backstroke.

Monica Wendle is the only swimmer for Marquette, coached by Jen Roth. She finished 23rd in the 100 breaststroke and 28th in the 50 freestyle in last year's sectionals.

Alton, Granite City and Marquette aren't eligible for team points at sectionals since they don't swim year round.