GIRLS SWIMMING: Show-me-swimmer

× Expand Submitted photo Cor Jesu Academy sophomore and Godfrey resident Anna Moehn poses with coach Qi Franz after winning the state title in the 200-yard freestyle at the Missouri Class 2 Swimming and Diving Championships on Saturday at St. Peter's, Mo.

Cor Jesu Academy sophomore and Godfrey resident Anna Moehn celebrated her second state championship in her prep swimming career on Saturday after placing first in the 200-yard freestyle at the Missouri Class 2 Girls Swimming and Diving Championships at St. Peters Rec Plex in St. Peters, Mo.

Moehn finished with a time of 1:51.72, just over three-tenths of a second ahead of Marin Lashley of Eureka. She also placed second in the 500-yard freestyle in 5:07.73 and helped the 200-yard freestyle relay team finish sixth and the 400-yard freestyle relay team come in seventh.

Moehn advanced to the finals in the 200 free by swimming a 1:53.22 in the preliminaries. She was the only swimmer to win a state title for Cor Jesu, an all-girls Catholic school in St. Louis.

Moehn helped the Chargers finish seventh in the team standings with 127 points. Marquette High of Chesterfield won the team title with 242.

Last year, Moehn won a state title in the 200 medley relay. The squad of Moehn, Maddie Mather, Maddie Palatt and Karisa Franz placed first in a 1:47.12. Moehn also finished fourth in the 200 freestyle and eighth in the 100 freestyle and helped the 400 freestyle relay squad come in second.

Moehn is a member of the Summers-Port swimming team during the summer and competes with the Tri-City Area YMCA Tidalwaves year round. Last summer, she won the 100-yard intermediate medley and the 100-yard backstroke and earned a High Point award in the 15-18 girls division at the Southwestern Illinois Swim Association Championships at Chuck Fruit Aquatic Center in Edwardsville.