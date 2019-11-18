GIRLS SWIMMING: Success in Springfield

Even though she didn't wrap up her prep swimming career with her first state meet berth, Granite City senior Emma Cox still turned in an outstanding performance at the IHSA Springfield Sectional on Saturday at Eisenhower Pool.

The Eastern Illinois-bound swimmer picked up three medals at 17-team sectional meet, giving her a total of 10 for her career. She placed third in the 200-yard freestyle and the 100-yard backstroke and helped the 400-yard freestyle relay team finish sixth.

Cox swam a 2:04.46 in the 200 freestyle and 1:02.41 in the 100 backstroke.

The 400 freestyle relay team of Cox, junior Claire Sykes and freshmen Peyton Hatfield and Carlee Wright finished with 4:23.87 to earn a medal.

The top six finishers in each event at sectionals receive a medal.

Sykes earned her second medal in sectional competition. When she was a freshman, she helped the 400 freestyle relay team finish sixth.

Cox, who signed to swim for Eastern Illinois on Nov. 13, had three sectional medals in her freshman year and two each in her sophomore and junior seasons.

Granite City had eight swimmers at sectionals. Cox and Rebecca Loftus were the only seniors.

The Alton Redbirds also had a pair of medals at the Springfield Sectional. Freshman Ceci Parker finished third in the 100 breaststroke with a 1:11.74 and the 200 freestyle relay team of Parker, sophomore Riley Clancy and freshmen Eleanor Schuler and Claire Paule placed fifth with a 1:46.99.

Clancy now has three sectional medals. Last year, she helped the 200 medley and 200 freestyle teams finish third.

The 400 freestyle relay team of seniors Rachel Paule and Nikki Lowe, sophomore Savannah Scheffel and freshman Maddie Ingram came up one place short of a medal, finishing seventh with a 4:35.51.

Alton had 11 swimmers. Lowe, Rachel Paule and Grace Stobbs made up the senior class.

Marquette Catholic had just one swimmer at sectionals. Sophomore Monica Wendle placed 20th in the 100 breaststroke and 33rd in the 50 freestyle.

Alton, Granite City and Marquette were the only AdVantage-area schools in the sectional meet. They weren't eligible for team scoring since they don't swim year round.

Edwardsville won the team title for the sixth year in a row, placing first with 282 points. The Tigers also qualified for state in five events.