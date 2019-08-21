GIRLS TENNIS: Back to the courts

The area girls tennis season officially begins on Friday with the Alton Redbirds taking on Bradley-Bourbonnais at 5 p.m. in a home match.

The next day, the Redbirds host the third annual Andy Simpson Memorial Doubles Tournament at 9 a.m. at AHS and Lewis and Clark Community College. The event is named after the avid sports fan and community supporter who passed away in 2016. Alton won the tournament last year.

Roxana will start its season at the Andy Simpson tournament on Saturday.

East Alton-Wood River and Granite City will start their seasons on Monday with home matches against Greenville and Waterloo, respectively. Civic Memorial begins its season on Tuesday with a road match against Hillsboro.

Marquette Catholic will start its season on Sept. 2 with a road match against Roxana.

The Shells have a new coach in Scott Stahlhut. He replaced Mike Kathriner.

Last year, Alton and Marquette each had a state qualifier in Hannah Macias and Maria Wendle. Both have graduated.

Also in 2018, CM finished 9-7 in duals, clinching its first winning season since 1998.