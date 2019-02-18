GIRLS TENNIS: Flying with honors again

× Expand Submitted photo The Alton girls tennis team earned its third straight IHSA academic team award this year.

For the third year in a row, the Alton girls’ tennis team earned an IHSA team academic award.

Varsity teams with an unweighted team grade point average of 3.0 or higher are eligible for the honor.

The Redbirds had an unweighted team grade point average of 3.681 for the 2018 fall season.

In addition to the team academic award, AHS had five players named to the All-Southwestern Conference academic team. They were Hannah Macias, Cali Giertz, Mackenzie Giertz, Maddie Saenz, and Val Walters.

Other members on the girls tennis team were Molly Gross, Nikki Lowe, Katie Manns, Alexa Mayfield, Josie Sands, Bella Kane, Anna Bellm, Ainsley Fortschneider, Paige Rockholm, Angelina Taul, Laycee Fish, Lydia Criveau, Anna Sommerhoff, Anna Kane and Nina Walters.