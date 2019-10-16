GIRLS TENNIS: Ready for postseason

× Expand Photo by Theo Tate Civic Memorial coach Matt Carmody talks with Mary Jae Kirby in a match against Marquette Catholic earlier in the season. CM, along with three other area schools, will compete in the Class 1A Althoff Sectional this weekend.

The Alton, Civic Memorial, East Alton-Wood River, Granite City, Marquette Catholic and Roxana girls tennis teams will be competing in sectional tournaments this weekend.

Alton and Granite City will play in the Class 2A Edwardsville Sectional, while CM, EA-WR, Marquette and Roxana will head to Belleville to play in the Class 1A Althoff Sectional. Both tournaments start on Friday.

The top four finishers in singles and doubles qualify for state competition, scheduled for Oct. 24-26 in suburban Chicago.

Last year, the area had a pair of state qualifiers in Alton’s Hannah Macias and Marquette’s Maria Wendle. Both players made their first state appearances. Macias and Wendle graduated in May.

So far, Marquette has a total of 10 state qualifiers this decade. The Alton school had at least one state qualifier every year this decade except 2016.

Macias and Janelle Wilson are the only Alton players who qualified for state in the 2010s. Wilson played in suburban Chicago in 2014.

Roxana had four state qualifiers this decade, the last one was Sydney Owsley in 2016.