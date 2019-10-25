GIRLS TENNIS: Season ends for CM duo

Civic Memorial juniors Hannah Butkovich and Kennedy Loewen finished with a 1-2 record at the Class 1A girls tennis state tournament in suburban Chicago.

Civic Memorial Eagles

Butkovich and Loewen played all of their matches on Thursday. They began tournament play with a victory before losing back-to-back matches.

The CM juniors qualified for state by finishing fourth in the Althoff Sectional on Saturday, making them the program's first state qualifiers in 22 years.

Butkovich and Loewen defeated Jessica Vickery and Amelia Conroy of Bishop McNamara in Kankakee 6-2, 6-4 in a first-round match at Prospect High School.

They lost to Kamile Aleksaite and Gracie Cittadino of Johnsburg 6-0, 6-0 in the second round and were eliminated from the tournament with a 6-1, 6-0 loss to Agnes Cross and Sophie Reimers of Sacred Heart-Griffin in a second-round doubles consolation match.

Butkovich and Loewen were the only AdVantage-area players at state.