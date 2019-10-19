GIRLS TENNIS: Statebound Eagles

× Expand Photo by Theo Tate Civic Memorial's Hannah Butkovich will head to the IHSA state girls tennis tournament for the first time. She and Kennedy Loewen qualified for state in doubles after placing fourth in the Althoff Sectional over the weekend.

The Civic Memorial girls tennis team put an end to a long drought over the weekend.

The Eagles will have their first state qualifiers in 22 years after junior Kennedy Loewen and Hannah Butkovich placed fourth in doubles at the Class A Althoff Sectional.

Val McCoy was the last CM player to qualify for state in 1997. She finished second to Edwardsville's Maggie Fischer in singles in the O'Fallon Sectional.

Butkovich and Loewen clinched a state berth by beating a Mascoutah doubles team in two sets in the quarterfinals on Friday. They came from behind to beat a Triad doubles team in three sets in a first-round match, which was also played on Friday.

Butkovich and Loewen lost to eventual champion Kylie Chitwood and Maddie Mena of Althoff in two sets in the semifinals on Saturday. The CM juniors later lost to Jersey's Michelle Maag and Lily Ingram in two sets in the third-place match.

Butkovich and Loewen will be the area's only representatives at the state tournament, which is scheduled to begin on Thursday in suburban Chicago.

CM finished fourth in the eight-team sectional with eight points. Marquette Catholic placed sixth with four, Roxana was in seventh with two and East Alton-Wood River placed eighth with zero points.

Triad won the sectional title with 17 points.