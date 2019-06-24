GIRLS TRACK: All-American girl

A month after winning her first state championship, Jayden Ulrich added an All-American award to her long list of accomplishments on June 16.

Ulrich

The junior-to-be from East Alton-Wood River High School placed fifth in the shot put with a personal-best throw of 46 feet, 11.75 inches at the New Balance Outdoor National Championships at North Carolina A&T University in Greensboro, N.C.

Ulrich, who lives in East Alton, tossed 46-11.75 in her second attempt, breaking the old mark of 46-9 she set in her first-place finish at the Class 2A state girls track meet in Charleston.

Zoe Vik of Mount Juliet, Tenn., won the title with a 49-1.5, followed by Keeley Suzenski of Fleetwood, Pa., in second, Faith Bender of Bakersfield, Calif., in third and Chloe Lindeman of Clinton, Iowa in fourth.

Ulrich wrapped up her second season with the EA-WR girls track team this spring with nine wins in the shot put and three in the discus. In addition to her state championship in the shot put, she also earned all-state honors in the discus, placing second.