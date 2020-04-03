GIRLS TRACK: All-American Oiler

× Expand Photo by Theo Tate East Alton-Wood River's Jayden Ulrich competes in the shot put at the Class 2A state girls track meet last year. Ulrich was named to the NSAF-NBNI All-American team in the shot put on Monday.

Jayden Ulrich picked up a big honor on Monday.

The East Alton-Wood River junior was named to the National Scholastic Athletics Foundation/New Balance Nationals Indoor All-American team in the shot put. The top six athletes in each event earns All-American honors. Selections were based on season accomplishments in terms of both marks and honors won.

Joining Ulrich on the All-American team in the shot put were Emma Callahan of Shenango, Pa., Maria Deaviz of Souderton Area, Pa., Amelia Flynt of Katy Cinco Ranch, Texas, Valadian Pallett of Farmington, Mich., and Meghan Toscano of Germantown Academy, Pa.

Ulrich had scheduled to compete in the shot put in the New Balance Indoor Nationals in New York City in March, but the event was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. She was one of 36 athletes who were invited to participate in the shot put event.

The junior had the third-best throw in the shot put going into the meet. Last year, she tossed a 46-11.5 at the New Balance Outdoor Nationals, where she finished fifth to earn All-American honors.

By getting the All-American award this year, Ulrich will receive an All-American T-shirt and a certificate for her recognition as one of the top high school performers in the shot put in the country.

Ulrich's junior season with the EA-WR girls track team has been put to an halt as spring sports have been suspended until further notice due to COVID-19. She competed in one meet this season and that was on Feb. 22, when she placed first in the shot put at the SIU Carbondale Girls Invitational.

Ulrich picked up a pair of Class 2A all-state medals last year, winning the shot put championship and placing second in the discus. She now has three all-state medals in her prep track career.