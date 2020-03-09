GIRLS TRACK: Empire state of mind

× Expand Photo by Theo Tate East Alton-Wood River junior Jayden Ulrich will compete in the shot put at the New Balance Indoor Nationals in New York City this weekend.

Jayden Ulrich will be making one of the biggest trips of her life this weekend.

The East Alton-Wood River junior will be heading to New York City to compete in the New Balance Indoor Nationals, scheduled from Friday through Sunday. The meet will be held at the Armory. The top throwers in the country are invited to compete in the New Balance Indoor Nationals.

Last year, Ulrich participated in the Outdoor New Balance Nationals. She's currently third with a mark of 47 feet, 8 inches. The top 15 throwers in the country are at 45 feet or better.

"It should be a very competitive meet that would give Jayden a great experience," EA-WR coach Russ Colona said.

The shot put is scheduled for 9 a.m. Friday and 2 p.m. Saturday. The event will be broadcast live online at NBNationals.com. However, field events such as the shot put will be recorded and made available for on demand viewing on the website throughout the weekend.

Ulrich is one of 36 athletes who will be competing in the event. One other athlete from the St. Louis area is also participating and she is McKinlee Morris, who is a senior at Crossroads College Prep and won a Missouri state title in the shot put in each of the last two years.

Last spring, Ulrich captured her first Illinois state championship after placing first in the shot put in the Class 2A state meet in Charleston. She also finished second in the discus. The junior began the 2020 season with a victory in the shot put at the SIU Carbondale Indoor Invitational on Feb. 22.