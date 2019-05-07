GIRLS TRACK: Eyeing on Charleston

× Expand Photo by Theo Tate Alton assistant coach Deserea Howard congratulates Jeanea Epps while head coach Jaida Moore (left) looks on at the Southwestern Conference meet on May 1. The Redbirds will compete at the Class 3A O'Fallon Sectional on Thursday. Epps, who won the SWC title in the 100, is a two-time state qualifier.

The Alton and the East Alton-Wood River girls track teams are enjoying outstanding seasons this spring.

The Redbirds won their first Madison County large-school division title in program history and had a pair of Southwestern Conference champions, while the Oilers captured the small-school county and Prairie State Conference titles.

Now, the two teams will be looking to send some athletes to the state meet in Charleston next week as sectional competition begins for all track teams this week.

Alton will compete in the Class 3A O'Fallon Sectional on Thursday, while EA-WR will travel to Lincoln on Wednesday to participate in the Class 2A sectional.

Joining the Redbirds at O'Fallon will be the Granite City Warriors. Field events begin at 2 p.m. and running events start at 4 p.m.

Civic Memorial and Roxana also will compete at the Lincoln Sectional. The field events are scheduled for 2:30 p.m. and the running events at 4 p.m.

Marquette Catholic will compete in the Class 1A Carlinville Sectional on Thursday. Field events will start at 4:30 p.m. and the running events will begin an hour later.

Last year, Alton qualified for state in four events -- high jump, long jump, 100 and 400-meter relay. Katie Mans, who is now competing at the University of Illinois, went on to finish third at state in the high jump.

Senior Jeanea Epps has competed at state in each of the last two years. She qualified last year in the 4x100 and 100.

Other returning state qualifiers for the Redbirds are senior Laila McNeal (long jump and 4x100) and junior Rashia Johnson (4x100).

Alton had at least one state qualifier in each of the last seven years.

Granite City will look to have a state qualifier for the fifth straight year. A year ago, senior Toni Rush qualified for state for the third year in a row after getting out of sectionals in the 100 and 200. She was the Warriors' lone state representative in 2018. Rush earned all-state honors in the relay events in her freshman and sophomore seasons.

Sophomore Jayden Ulrich was the Oilers' lone state qualifier last year. She went on to finish fourth in the Class 2A shot put, making her the first EA-WR girls track athlete to earn all-state honors.

This year, Ulrich is having another strong season in the throwing events, winning the shot put seven times and the discus twice. She won an Illinois Top Times state championship in the shot put in March.

Marquette Catholic qualified for state last year in four events -- 1,600, 3200, 4x100 and 4x200. All of the Explorers' five state qualifiers from 2018 -- seniors Brooklyn Taylor and Kennedi Koetzle, juniors Riley Vickrey and Daryn Hill and sophomore Jessica Cutts -- returned this season.

Civic Memorial and Roxana didn't have any state qualifiers in 2018.

The Class 1A, 2A and 3A state track meets will be at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston. The Class 1A meet is scheduled for May 16 and 18 and the Class 2A and 3A meets are scheduled for May 17-18.

× Expand Photo by Theo Tate East Alton-Wood River's Jayden Ulrich tosses the shot put at the Roxana Relays earlier in the season. Ulrich and the Oilers will compete in the Class 2A Lincoln Sectional on Wednesday.