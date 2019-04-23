GIRLS TRACK: Flyin' large

× Expand Photo by Theo Tate Alton's senior class of Bria Thurman, Laila McNeal, Jeanea Epps and Kellie Mans and the coaching staff pose with the Madison County large-school division championship plaque on Monday.

For the first time in 19 years, there's a new champion in Madison County large-school girls track.

They're the Alton Redbirds.

The Redbirds won their first large-school division title on Tuesday after placing first in the six-team meet with 167 points at Triad High School. They also snapped Edwardsville's 18-year streak as large-school champs.

Edwardsville placed second with 145 points.

Alton's win on Tuesday made it the second time in 24 hours a Riverbend school celebrated a county title. The East Alton-Wood River girls squad won the small-school division title on Monday at Roxana.

Edwardsville won the first large-school division title in 1999. Granite City won it the next year before the Tigers started their long streak as large-school champs in 2001.

On Tuesday, Alton made sure Edwardsville wasn't going to win the division title again after placing first in nine events. The Redbirds had a two-point lead over Edwardsville (141-139) before winning the final two events, the 200 and 1,600-meter relay.

Jeanea Epps won the 100 in 12.34 seconds, the 200 in 25.95 seconds and helped the 400-meter relay team -- which also included Sierra Stahlschmidt, Taylor Arnold and Renee Raglin -- finish first in 49.78 seconds. Epps' first-place finish in the 200 clinched the large-school title for the Redbirds.

The 4x400 team of Arnold, Rashia Johnson, Kellie Mans and Jessica Markel won with a 4:12.64.

Alton also had victories from Stahlschmidt (300-meter hurdles, 49.40 seconds), Markel (400, 59 seconds), Lauren Weiner (pole vault, 9 feet), Laila McNeal (long jump, 18-1.25) and Lay'Lhany Davis (discus, 101-11).

The Redbirds finished second to Edwardsville in each of the last three years before coming out on top on Tuesday.