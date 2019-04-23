GIRLS TRACK: Madison County queens

× Expand Photo by Theo Tate East Alton-Wood River sophomore Jayden Ulrich won shot put and discus titles at the Madison County small-school division championship meet on Monday at Roxana.

Jayden Ulrich turned in her best performance in the throwing events at the Madison County small-school division championship meet on Monday at Charles Raich Field.

And it helped the East Alton-Wood River girls track team leave Roxana High School with a small-school division title.

Ulrich set personal-best records in her first-place finishes in the shot put and discus. The sophomore tossed 45 feet, 2 inches in the shot put and 123-6 in the discus to lead the Oilers to a first-place finish in the seven-team small-school meet.

EA-WR won with 75 points, followed by last year's champion Civic Memorial with 58, Roxana with 56, Marquette Catholic with 50, Madison with 9, Father McGivney with 8 and Metro East Lutheran with 6.

Madison won the boys meet with 68 points.

Ulrich also anchored the 400-meter relay team -- which included Niyah Johnson, LeighAnn Nottke and Faith Vanhoose -- to a victory in 52.46 seconds. She finished second in the 100 in 13.77 seconds.

Nottke, a junior, picked up the sweep in the hurdle events, winning the 100-meter hurdles in 17.04 seconds and the 300-meter hurdles in 52.03. It's the second year in a row the EA-WR junior won county titles in both hurdle events. She also won the 100 hurdles in her freshman year.

Johnson, a freshman, came out on top in the 100 in 13.66 seconds. Sophomore Hannah Sechrest won the high jump title for the second year in a row after jumping 4-11.

The Oilers also got second-place finishes in the 4x200 (Vanhoose, Sechrest, Johnson and Jasmine Finley) and the 4x400 (Vanhoose, Finley, Nottke and Sabrina Fulkerson), long jump (Sechrest).

Ulrich, who earned Class 2A all-state honors in the shot put last year, now has three small-school county titles. She won the shot put in last year's meet at Civic Memorial.

The sophomore's previous best throw in the shot put was a 43-10.5 in her first-place victory at the Roxana Relays the week before. She now has 10 victories in the shot put.

Ulrich won the discus by over 20 feet over last year's champion Abbi Zangori of Roxana, a week after tossing a 92-8 at the Roxana Relays. Her previous best throw was a 121-2 in her win at the Belleville West Invitational on March 29.

East Alton-Wood River junior LeighAnn Nottke won the 100 and 300-meter hurdle events at the Madison County small-school division championship meet on Monday.