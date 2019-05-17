GIRLS TRACK: On to the final day

× Expand Photo by Theo Tate Alton senior Bria Thurman qualified for Saturday's finals in the shot put at the Class 3A state girls track meet.

On Saturday, the sophomore will have an opportunity to leave Charleston with two more all-state medals.

Epps

Ulrich qualified for Saturday's finals in the shot put and discus after placing second in both events in the preliminaries on Friday at the Class 2A state meet at Eastern Illinois University. She tossed a 42-2.75 in the shot put and a 139-8 in the discus.

Five other area athletes will join Ulrich in finals competition on Saturday. They are EA-WR Hannah Sechrest (high jump), Civic Memorial freshman Maura Niemeier (triple jump), Alton seniors Jeanea Epps (100) and Bria Thurman (shot put) and Marquette Catholic junior Riley Vickrey (1,600).

Also on Saturday, Vickrey and Roxana sophomore Janelynn Wirth will compete in 3,200 in the 1A and 2A divisions, respectively. There are no preliminaries in the 3,200. The athletes are scheduled to run at 10 a.m.

The shot put, high jump and triple jump finals also are scheduled for 10 a.m. Ulrich will compete in the discus finals at approximately 12:30 p.m. Epps' race will start at 1:35 p.m. and Vickrey will run in the 1,600 finals at 3:35 p.m.

Niemeyer

Ulrich, who finished fourth in the shot put last year, came into this weekend as the top seed in the shot put and the No. 3 seed in the discus.

Ulrich finished second by almost a foot to Unity's Aliyah McDaniel in the shot put preliminaries. McDaniel threw a 43-0.75.

Ulrich finished second to Carbondale's Sydney Apgar (142-9) in the discus preliminaries. It's the first time the sophomore competed at state in the discus.

Sechrest, who is making her first state meet appearance, was one of 13 athletes who jumped a 5-2 on Friday in the Class 2A high jump preliminaries. She also set a personal-best record. All 13 athletes will compete in finals on Saturday.

Niemeier qualified for finals in the triple jump after finishing seventh with a 36-6.75 in the Class 2A preliminaries. She's looking to become the first CM girls track athlete to place at state. Niemeier also competed at state in the long jump, but didn't qualify out of preliminaries.

Sechrest

Vickrey, who is competing at state for the third straight year, has two opportunities to become the first Marquette athlete to earn an all-state medal as she competes in both the 3,200 and 1,600 in Class 1A. She qualified for the 1,600 finals after finished seventh with a personal-best time of 5:22.87 in Thursday's preliminaries.

Alton has a chance to have an all-state medalist for the sixth year in a row as Epps and Thurman qualified in the 3A finals.

Epps finished sixth in 12.33 seconds in the 100 preliminaries, giving her an opportunity to leave Charleston with her second all-state medal. She was a member of the 4x100 team that placed eighth in her sophomore year. Epps is competing at state for the third year in a row.

Ulrich

Epps also competed in the 4x100 at state, but the relay team -- which also included Renee Raglin, Taylor Arnold and Sierra Stahlschmidt -- didn't qualify out of preliminaries.

Thurman, who is making her state debut, will look to become the third Alton athlete to earn an all-state medal in the shot put. She finished fifth with a 41-3.50 in the preliminaries.

Raglin (100), Alton junior Lauren Weiner (3A pole vault), Granite City senior Toni Rush (3A 100), CM sophomore Jackalyn Woelfel (2A high jump) didn't get out of preliminaries in their respective events on Friday.

Roxana's 4x800 of Jennifer Palen, Victoria Tarpley, Elizabeth Ruvalcaba and Hannah Ohlendorph also didn't qualify for finals.

Marquette sent a total of seven athletes to the Class 1A meet, but now has one athlete remaining in the event in Vickrey.

Vickrey

The Explorers, who won the Carlinville Sectional championship last week, also qualified Tristan Fraley (long jump and 100-meter hurdles), Brooklyn Taylor (100), Jessica Cutts (100) and the 4x100, 4x200 and 4x400 teams to state. But they didn't advance out of Thursday's preliminaries.

Taylor, Cutts, Fraley and Kennedi Koetzle ran in the 4x100 and 4x200. Taylor, Vickrey, Grace Dennis and Nathaliah Buttry were members of the 4x400.