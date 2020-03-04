GIRLS TRACK: Ready to run in '20

× Expand Photo by Theo Tate East Alton-Wood River junior Jayden Ulrich is looking to turn in another outstanding season this spring after winning a state title in the shot put a year ago.

Jayden Ulrich and Hannah Sechrest kicked off their junior seasons with the East Alton-Wood River track team in style on Feb. 22.

Ulrich and Sechrest picked up first-place finishes at the SIU Carbondale Girls Invitational on Feb. 22. Ulrich won the shot put and Sechrest came in first in the high jump.

This spring, Ulrich and Sechrest are among the top returning girls track athletes in the AdVantage area. Last year, they earned all-state honors, with Ulrich winning a state title in the shot put and placing second in the discus and Sechrest coming in eighth in the high jump.

EA-WR was the first area team to start its track season on Feb. 22 at the Carbondale meet. Civic Memorial, Granite City, Marquette Catholic and Roxana will compete at the Illinois College Indoor Invitational on Friday in Jacksonville and Alton starts its season on March 14 at an indoor meet at Eastern Illinois University.

Aaron Werths will make his debut as the new Granite City girls track coach on Friday. He was assistant for several years before being hired in January to take over the girls program.

The 2019 area girls track season was a successful one, with five athletes earning all-state honors, Alton winning its first Madison County large-school championship, EA-WR coming out on top in the county small-school meet and Marquette capturing its first sectional title after placing first in the Class 1A Carlinville Sectional.

Ulrich became the area's first state track champion since Alton's LaJarvia Brown in 2016 with her victory in the shot put at the Class 2A state meet last spring. She became the first EA-WR athlete to earn all-state honors in two events after getting second in the discus. Ulrich now has three all-state medals in her prep track career.

Sechrest received her first all-state medal after getting eighth in the high jump in 2019.

At the Carbondale meet, Ulrich and Sechrest weren't the only EA-WR athletes who turned in strong performances. Senior LeighAnn Nottke finished sixth in the 60-meter hurdles.