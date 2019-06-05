GIRLS TRACK: Redbirds to run sprint clinic

The Alton girls track team will have a sprint and speed clinic on June 17-18 at the Alton High School track.

There are two sessions for each day. Session 1 will comprise of athletes ages 7-11 and that will run from 2 p.m.-3:30 p.m. and Session 2 will comprise of athletes ages 12-17 and that will run from 4 p.m.-5:30 p.m.

The fee is $40. Prizes will be given to the fastest male and female per age group.

The clinic will include speed training, block starts, technique work and prize rewarding challenges. Registration will be held an hour before the clinic and pre-registration is available by dropping off cash or checks to the AHS Athletic Office.

Contact Alton coach Jaida Moore at jmoore@altonschools.org for more information.