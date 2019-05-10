GIRLS TRACK: The final stop

× Expand Photo by Jeff Helmkamp Marquette Catholic junior Riley Vickrey will be making her third straight state meet appearance next weekend at the Class 1A state meet in Charleston.

After capturing its first sectional title in program history, the Marquette Catholic girls track team is setting its sights on bigger and better things at the IHSA state meet at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston.

The Explorers qualified for the Class 1A state meet in nine events. They will have a total of seven athletes heading to Charleston.

The Alton Redbirds, Civic Memorial Eagles, East Alton-Wood River Oilers, Granite City Warriors and Roxana Shells also will have representatives at the state meet. Class 1A is scheduled for Thursday and Saturday and Class 2A and 3A will run on Friday and Saturday. Alton and Granite City are in 3A and Civic Memorial, EA-WR and Roxana are in 2A.

Civic Memorial and EA-WR each qualified two individuals and Roxana advanced an individual and a relay team. Alton qualified four individuals and a relay team and Granite City has only one state qualifier.

Marquette won the Class 1A Carlinville Sectional on May 9 to become the first Riverbend school in 26 years to captured a sectional crown. The Alton school scored 83 points and won sectional titles in three events.

The Explorers qualified four individuals and three relay teams to state. The individuals are senior Brooklyn Taylor (200), junior Riley Vickrey (1,600 and 3,200), sophomore Jessica Cutts (100) and freshman Tristin Fraley (long jump and 100-meter hurdles). Marquette also qualified in the 4x100 (Cutts, Fraley, Taylor and Kennedi Koetzle), 4x200 (Cutts, Fraley, Koetzle and Taylor) and 4x400 (Taylor, Vickrey, Grace Dennis and Nathaliah Buttry).

Vickrey will make her third straight state appearance, while Taylor, Cutts and Koetzle are heading to Charleston for the second time.

The Redbirds will be represented by seniors Jeanea Epps (100) and Bria Thurman (shot put), junior Lauren Weiner and freshman Renee Raglin (100) and their 4x100 team of Epps, Raglin, freshman Taylor Arnold and junior Sierra Stahlschmidt.

Epps will be competing at state for the third straight year, while the rest of the Redbirds will make their first state appearances. Last year, Raglin and Arnold were members of the Alton Middle School 4x100 team that won an IESA state title.

Representing the Oilers at Charleston will be sophomores Jayden Ulrich (shot put and discus) and Hannah Sechrest (high jump). Ulrich will compete at state for the second straight year, while Sechrest is a first-time participant.

Sophomore Janelynn Wirth (3,200) and the 4x800 team of Wirth, seniors Victoria Tarpley and Hannah Ohlendorph and sophomore Jennifer Palen will represent the Shells at state. It's the first time since 2011 Roxana has a state qualifier.

Wirth, Palen and Tarpley were members of the Roxana girls cross country team that competed in the Class 1A state meet in November.

CM has its first state qualifiers since 2014 as freshman Maura Niemeier (long jump and triple jump) and sophomore Jackalyn Woelfel (high jump) clinched berths to Charleston.

Senior Toni Rush will be the Warriors' lone state representative as she will compete in the 100. It will be Rush's fourth trip to state, making her the first Granite City athlete since Stephanie Brandt (1994-97) to qualify for Charleston all four years.

Ulrich, Rush and Epps have earned all-state medals. Ulrich placed fourth in the shot put last year, Rush helped the 4x200 team finish fourth in 2016 and the 4x100 place sixth in 2017 and Epps helped the 4x100 come in eighth in 2017.

Out of all of the state qualifiers, only Ulrich, Vickrey and Fraley won sectional titles. Ulrich placed first in the shot put in the Class 2A Lincoln Sectional. Vickrey came out on top in the 1,600 and 3,200 and Fraley won the long jump at Carlinville.

× Expand Photo by Theo Tate Alton's Bria Thurman will make her first state meet appearance as she competes in the shot put in Class 3A.

× Expand Photo by Theo Tate Civic Memorial's Jackalyn Woelfel will compete in the high jump at the Class 2A state meet in Charleston.

× Expand Photo by Theo Tate Roxana's Janelynn Wirth will compete in another state event as she will participate in the 3,200 and 4x800 at the Class 2A state meet in Charleston. She raced in the state cross country meet in November.

× Expand Photo by Theo Tate East Alton-Wood River's Jayden Ulrich returns for her second trip to the Class 2A state meet. She will compete in the shot put and discus. Last year, she finished fourth in the shot put.