GIRLS VOLLEYBALL: Carter is back at the helm at Alton

Dan Carter

Dan Carter is returning to a familiar place.

The longtime Alton coach was named as the new girls volleyball coach on Tuesday, returning to the program he previously guided from 1994-2009. He compiled a 203-210 record during that tenure and was 24-9 in his last season. He replaces Stacey Ferguson who resigned from the position last month to take over head coaching duties at East Alton-Wood River High after 11 seasons with the Redbirds.

“It’s a unique situation for my career and my family,” Carter said. “I got out of it to focus on middle school softball in the fall. We’ve got that going on the right track and I’ve got some very good young coaches ready to take on the program down there and I feel very good about that. I’ve got six years until I retire, so this is an opportunity for them to start taking over down there and for me to be around if they need things. The other factor is my daughter is a volleyball player and she’s a freshman. I coached middle school volleyball the last four years while she was there and didn’t think I’d coach it here, didn’t think the opportunity would be here.”

Carter will remain in his position as head softball coach for the Birds, too. He’s been in charge of the softball program since 2000 and has accumulated a record of 426-275 and won a pair of regionals. The 2003 squad’s record of 32-5 is still the most team wins for any sport at AHS.

“The plan is to continue doing both,” he said. “It’s not easy doing two sports in one school year, but the difference is I’ve done them both before and spent a long time doing both of them, so it’s not like starting over from scratch.”

With six years before retirement, Carter just looks at it as an opportunity to coach his daughter and help get the volleyball program on the upswing for the next coach.

“I’m thinking about the future of Alton,” Carter said. “Maybe I can get this going again. I know Stacey has worked hard at it here and nothing against her, but they’re on a downhill swing right now. Maybe a change of scenery with coaches might help them out and we can get things rolling for the next coach in six years.”

Obviously volleyball has evolved in the 11 years Carter hasn’t been at the helm of the program, but he points to the major changes he dealt with during his coaching tenure to prove he understands how to adapt.

“I think it’s a faster, stronger game than when I got out,” he said. “I saw a lot of changes in my 15 years. When I first started coaching there was no rally scoring, you could block a serve, you didn’t have a libero. It’s a faster paced game, but I think it’s a sloppier game. They let a lot go that we didn’t 25 years ago. Right or wrong, good or indifferent, that’s just how the game is and you’ve got to develop with it.”

Besides his recent four-year stint in middle school, Carter did have a season as an assistant with Ferguson recently and has never moved far from the court.

“I got to help coach Ferguson one year because an assistant got pregnant and needed off,” he said. “Then I got back into the middle school, so I’ve been around the program. I feel very comfortable jumping back in and taking over. Even though there weren’t a lot of wins last year, it’s not like Stacey is leaving me an empty cabinet. Coach Ferguson coached with me and she does a great job and is very knowledgeable of the game, so we’re not starting from ground zero.”

During this COVID-19 pandemic with remote learning happening, the biggest thing is for Carter to be able to communicate with his players. He’s spoken with a handful of the returning players from last season, but wants to hear from any incoming freshmen, transfers or girls who want to pick up the game. They can email him at carter@altonschools.org and he will pass along any information perspective players need.

“Hopefully we get some summer stuff going, but we’re kind of on the holding pattern like everything else right now,” he said.