GIRLS VOLLEYBALL: October magic

The Civic Memorial girls volleyball team will host a Class 3A regional tournament, starting on Oct. 29.

East Alton-Wood River, Civic Memorial and Alton have reason to be excited this postseason.

The Riverbend area schools will get host regional tournaments. EA-WR will host a six-team, Class 2A regional that starts on Oct. 28. CM will host a four-team, Class 3A regional that starts on Oct. 29. Alton will host a four-team, Class 4A regional that starts on Oct. 29.

Marquette Catholic and Roxana will compete in the EA-WR Regional. Granite City will play in the Class 3A Belleville West Regional.

Roxana, which played in Class 3A for numerous years, opens the EA-WR Regional with a quarterfinal game against Southwestern at 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 28. The Shells, who beat the Piasa Birds on Aug. 31 at the Roxana Invitational Tournament and play them again on Oct. 24 in their regular season finale, are seeded sixth.

Marquette and EA-WR will square off in the other quarterfinal at 6:30 p.m. The two teams will square off in their regular season finale on Oct. 23 at Marquette Catholic.

The Explorers are the No. 5 seed and the Oilers are seeded 12th.

Regional semifinals are scheduled for Oct. 29 and the championship match will be on Oct. 31. The winner advances to the Wesclin Sectional semifinals on Nov. 4.

CM will play Waterloo at 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 29 in the CM Regional semifinals. The Eagles, who lost to the Bulldogs twice during the regular season, are seeded seventh.

Taylorville and Jersey will square off in the other semifinal at 6:30 p.m. The championship match is at 6 p.m. on Oct. 31 and the winner advances to the Waterloo Sectional semifinals on Nov. 4.

Alton plays Edwardsville at 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 29 in the Alton Regional semifinals. The Redbirds, who seeded seventh, have lost twice to Edwardsville this season.

Granite City plays top-seeded Althoff in the Belleville West Regional semifinals at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 29. The Warriors, who haven't won a regional since 1997, are seeded eighth.

Regional championship matches at Alton and Belleville West are scheduled for 6 p.m. Oct. 31 and the winners advance to the O'Fallon Sectional semifinals on Nov. 4.

Seedings and pairings for all IHSA postseason tournaments were announced on Oct. 11.

Out of the six AdVantage-area schools, only CM and Roxana have won regional titles this decade. The Eagles captured a regional crown in 2012, while the Shells came out on top the next year.