GIRLS VOLLEYBALL: Setting up for the season

The annual Lady Shells Invitational Tournament is always a good way to kick off the season.

Volleyball

This year marks the 11th edition of the tourney, which features Roxana, Civic Memorial, Marquette, East Alton-Wood River and Granite City from the AdVantage sports coverage area.

The tournament is broken down into four pools with a round robin affair leading into bracketed play on Saturday. Matches are played in Larry Milazzo Gymnasium, the RHS Auxiliary Gym and the Roxana Junior High Gym.

The host Shells kick things off with a match vs. Bunker Hill at 5 p.m. Monday in Milazzo Gym. They then battle Valmeyer at 6 p.m. in the main gym, before rounding out pool play at 7 p.m. against Gillespie in the Junior High Gym. Roxana is the top seed in Pool A and looking to build on a third-place finish in its tournament in 2018.

CM also starts Monday in Pool B. The Eagles face Dupo at 6 p.m. at the Junior High, Auburn at 7 p.m. in Milazzo Gym and Calhoun at 8 p.m. in the Auxiliary Gym.

On Tuesday, Granite City, EA-WR and Marquette begin their seasons.

The Warriors and Oilers are part of Pool C. GCHS and EA-WR square off at 5 p.m. in the Auxiliary Gym. Granite City then plays defending tournament champ Southwestern at 6 in the Auxiliary Gym and Father McGivney at 7 at the Junior High.

The Oilers draw Father McGivney at 6 in Milazzo Gym and Southwestern at 8 at the Junior High.

The Explorers are the top seed in Pool D and meet Jersey at 5 p.m. at the Junior High. They follow that up playing Brussels at 7 and Mount Olive at 8 inside Milazzo Gym.

If Marquette and Roxana win their pools the rivals will meet at 11 a.m. Saturday at Milazzo Gym in the semifinals of the championship bracket. The title match is set for 2 p.m. Saturday.

Alton, the only AdVantage area school not competing in Roxana, opens its season at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, playing host to Columbia at AHS.

Another first-week matchup to circle on the calendar, pits CM and EA-WR against each other at 7 p.m. Thursday at Memorial Gym in Wood River.