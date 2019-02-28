Giving it her best shot

× Expand photo by SIUE Photo Services Former Granite City track standout Catherine Jakich competes in the hammer throw during the 2017 outdoor season for the SIUE women’s track team.

Catherine Jakich was a busy athlete at Granite City High School, playing basketball and volleyball and competing in track and swimming.

But when she decided to enroll at SIUE four years ago, she wanted to concentrate on just one sport — track.

“It is different from being a four-sport athlete to being a one-sport athlete,” said Jakich, a 2015 GCHS graduate. “That was definitely a transition in my freshman year to focus on track. Track was never my main focus in high school. To kind of switch gears and to focus on something that wasn’t a big part of my life was different.”

The decision has paid off. Jakich has been a strong performer in the throwing events for the SIUE women’s track team all four years. She set personal-best records in the shot put (44 feet, 11.75 inches) and weight throw (55-1) in this winter’s indoor season. When she was a sophomore, she set personal-best marks in the shot put, discus and the hammer throw in the outdoor season.

“It’s been a pretty good four years,” Jakich said.

Jakich, a senior at SIUE, has been competing in track since she was a student at St. Elizabeth Catholic School. Before joining the SIUE track program, she was coming off an outstanding prep track career at GCHS that included a third-place finish in the shot put with a 41-8.75 at the Class 3A state meet during her final prep season.

Jakich’s debut with the SIUE track team was a successful one at the Eastern Illinois University Early Bird Meet on Dec. 11, 2015. She was 1 of 17 athletes on the team who set a personal-best mark after throwing a 42-3.5 in her eighth-place finish in the shot put.

Jakich picked up her first victory at the collegiate level on Dec. 7 after placing first in the shot put with a 44.11.75 in a dual meet against Southeast Missouri State. She tossed a 55-1 in her fifth-place finish at the Ohio Valley Conference Championships on Feb. 20 in Birmingham, Ala.

Jakich credits the coaching staff for her outstanding college track career.

“We have coaches in the weight room who did a tremendous job helping me be the strongest I can be,” she said. “Coach (Scott) Block has been my coach the last four years and he’s been great teaching me a lot of really technical things. I wasn’t super technically sound-minded going into college, so he really tried to hammer that into me.”

Jakich said she enjoying competing in track all four years at SIUE.

“Being a student-athlete at the Division I level has been extremely rewarding in all levels: education, sports and friendships,” said Jakich, who plans to graduate in spring of 2020 with bachelor’s degrees in political science and criminal justice. “It’s not easy every day, but it’s definitely worth it at the end. To be able to have SIUE across my chest for the last four years has been definitely something I’ve been proud of.”

Super athlete

Earned second-team all-Southwestern Conference honors in girls basketball in her senior year

Swam the anchor leg for the Paddlers Pirates’ 8 and under 100-meter freestyle relay team that swam a team-record time of 1:25.27 seconds against Summers-Port on July 27, 2004

One of three Granite City female athletes who earned all-state honors in the throwing events (the others are sisters Debbie and Stephanie Brandt)

Played three years with the GCHS volleyball team and girls basketball team

