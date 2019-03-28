Godfrey gymnasts earn medals at championships

× Expand (From left) Ruby Pruitt, Sammy Hendricks, Caroline Cain, Sophie Rose

Mid Illinois gymnasts from Godfrey brought hardware home from the Illinois State Championships in St. Charles last weekend. In Senior E, Sammy Hentrich was seventh all around (36.925), first on vault (9.5), first on floor exercise (9.65) and eighth on balance beam (9.275). Teammates finished as follows: in Senior D, Sophie Rose was fifth on vault (9.2), eighth on uneven bars (9.0) (all around 35.75); Junior F Caroline Cain was fifth on uneven bars (9.6) (all around 36.725); Senior F Ruby Pruitt was seventh on floor exercise (9.225).

× Expand Caroline Cain