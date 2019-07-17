GOLF: A Riverbend tradition

× Expand Photo by Jeff Helmkamp Ryan Hansen watches an iron shot during his run to a 2017 Gold Medal Tournament championship. The 66th edition of the annual tournament is returning to Rock Spring Golf Course on Aug. 3-4.

For the 66th straight year the Gold Medal Tournament returns to Alton’s Rock Spring Golf Course.

The tournament is scheduled for Aug. 3-4. There is a $99 entry fee for both days per player with 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. shotgun starts. The field is limited to the first 44 players per shotgun start.

An optional skins game will also be available. Players under 49 will play the blue tees, while ages 50-64 play from the whites and 65 and up tee off from the yellows.

Last year’s winner was Jim Odle, Jr., carding a 3-over-143 for the 2 days to capture his third Gold Medal crown.

Please sign up for this year’s festivities by Aug. 1. Call 465-9898 or 558-9883 to enter and learn more.

PAST GOLD MEDAL TOURNAMENT WINNERS

1954: Carl Colburn

1955: Walter Calvey

1956: Bob Mitchell

1957: Walter Calvey

1958: Walter Calvey

1959: Ken Kreikemeier

1960: John Hand Sr.

1961: Walter Calvey

1962: Bill Mathews

1963: Larry Suhre

1964: Don Dupske

1965: Don Dupske

1966: Walter Calvey

1967: Jack Heath

1968: Don Dupske

1969: Bob Nieberding

1970: Gary Strickfaden

1971: Terry Tessary

1972: Terry Tessary

1973: Tim Wickenhauser

1974: Tim Wickenhauser

1975: John Hand Jr.

1976: John Hand Jr.

1977: John Honchack

1978: John Hunt

1979: Vince Siemer

1980: Terry Martin

1981: Terry Martin

1982: Chuck Stratton

1983: Chuck Stratton

1984: Cliff Mills

1985: Mark Gaither

1986: Don Schroeder

1987: Brad Dixon

1988: John Hunt

1989: John Hunt

1990: Todd Cress

1991: Craig Hardcastle

1992: John Hunt

1993: John Hunt

1994: Terry Angleton

1995: Dee Ketchum

1996: John Fischer

1997: Jay Lavick

1998: Jay Lavick

1999: Dee Ketchum

2000: John Hunt

2001: Rob Reidelberger

2002: Kevin Kuddes

2003: Dee Ketchum

2004: Tyler Dunn

2005: Jim Odle, Jr.

2006: Dee Ketchum

2007: Rick Springman

2008: Kyle Williams

2009: Jim Odle, Jr.

2010: Shane Smith

2011: Shane Smith

2012: Shane Smith

2013: Kevin Pinkas

2014: Kyle Hogan

2015: Jonathan Braswell

2016: Dan Greiner

2017: Ryan Hansen

2018: Jim Odle, Jr.

