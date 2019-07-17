GOLF: A Riverbend tradition

Photo by Jeff Helmkamp
Ryan Hansen watches an iron shot during his run to a 2017 Gold Medal Tournament championship. The 66th edition of the annual tournament is returning to Rock Spring Golf Course on Aug. 3-4.
For the 66th straight year the Gold Medal Tournament returns to Alton’s Rock Spring Golf Course.
The tournament is scheduled for Aug. 3-4. There is a $99 entry fee for both days per player with 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. shotgun starts. The field is limited to the first 44 players per shotgun start.
An optional skins game will also be available. Players under 49 will play the blue tees, while ages 50-64 play from the whites and 65 and up tee off from the yellows.
Last year’s winner was Jim Odle, Jr., carding a 3-over-143 for the 2 days to capture his third Gold Medal crown.
Please sign up for this year’s festivities by Aug. 1. Call 465-9898 or 558-9883 to enter and learn more.
PAST GOLD MEDAL TOURNAMENT WINNERS
1954: Carl Colburn
1955: Walter Calvey
1956: Bob Mitchell
1957: Walter Calvey
1958: Walter Calvey
1959: Ken Kreikemeier
1960: John Hand Sr.
1961: Walter Calvey
1962: Bill Mathews
1963: Larry Suhre
1964: Don Dupske
1965: Don Dupske
1966: Walter Calvey
1967: Jack Heath
1968: Don Dupske
1969: Bob Nieberding
1970: Gary Strickfaden
1971: Terry Tessary
1972: Terry Tessary
1973: Tim Wickenhauser
1974: Tim Wickenhauser
1975: John Hand Jr.
1976: John Hand Jr.
1977: John Honchack
1978: John Hunt
1979: Vince Siemer
1980: Terry Martin
1981: Terry Martin
1982: Chuck Stratton
1983: Chuck Stratton
1984: Cliff Mills
1985: Mark Gaither
1986: Don Schroeder
1987: Brad Dixon
1988: John Hunt
1989: John Hunt
1990: Todd Cress
1991: Craig Hardcastle
1992: John Hunt
1993: John Hunt
1994: Terry Angleton
1995: Dee Ketchum
1996: John Fischer
1997: Jay Lavick
1998: Jay Lavick
1999: Dee Ketchum
2000: John Hunt
2001: Rob Reidelberger
2002: Kevin Kuddes
2003: Dee Ketchum
2004: Tyler Dunn
2005: Jim Odle, Jr.
2006: Dee Ketchum
2007: Rick Springman
2008: Kyle Williams
2009: Jim Odle, Jr.
2010: Shane Smith
2011: Shane Smith
2012: Shane Smith
2013: Kevin Pinkas
2014: Kyle Hogan
2015: Jonathan Braswell
2016: Dan Greiner
2017: Ryan Hansen
2018: Jim Odle, Jr.
