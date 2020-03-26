GOLF: Clear the course

After golf courses were given the green light to reopen on Wednesday with restrictions, state regulators closed them again on Thursday afternoon.

Courses began announcing Wednesday they could reopen for walking players and paying online. Clubhouses were to remain closed, as well driving ranges and food and beverages would not be available. All that changed Thursday as they were shut down once again.

As this fluid situation with the COVID-19 pandemic continues, policies and procedures can change quickly. The Illinois Department of Public Health on Thursday announced 673 new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois.