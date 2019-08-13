GOLF: CMN Shootout to take place at Arlington Greens

The Children's Miracle Network Miracle Shootout is scheduled for Aug. 24 at Arlington Greens Golf Course in Granite City.

Registration opens at 11 a.m., followed by a barbecue lunch and the putting contest at 11:30 a.m., tee-off at 12:30 p.m., the $300,000 Shootout at 4:30 p.m. Awards and dinner are scheduled for 5 p.m.

There will be hole-in-one contests at the event. Prizes include a trip to the 2020 Ryder Cup, Pebble Beach and St. Andrews golf trips and season tickets to the St. Louis and St. Louis Cardinals.

Call Rob Steen at 618-709-3415 or log on to CMNMiracleShootout.com for more information.