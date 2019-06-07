Golf Directory 2019

GOLF COURSES

Belk Park Golf Course

880 Belk Park Road, Wood River

(618) 251-3115

belkpark.com

Cloverleaf Golf Course

3555 Fosterburg Road, Alton

(618) 462-3022

cloverleafgolfcourse.com

Lockhaven Golf Club & Banquet Facility

10872 Lawrence Keler Drive, Godfrey

(618) 466-2441

lockhavengolfclub.com

Rock Spring Golf Course

1 Rock Springs Drive, Alton

(618) 465-9898

rockspringgolfcourse.com

Rolling Hills Golf Course

5801 Pierce Lane, Godfrey

(877) 610-1416 or (618) 466-8363

rollinghillsgc.com

Spencer T. Olin Golf Course

4701 College Ave., Alton

(618) 465-3111

spencertolingolf.com

The Woodlands Golf Club& Banquet Facility

2839 Harris Lane, Alton

(618) 462-1456

thewoodlandsgolfclub.com

PRO SHOPS

Solid Impact Golf Center

910 Harrison St., Wood River

(618) 259-2365

solidimpactgolfcenter.com

GOLF SIMULATORS

Bristow’s Indoor Batting Cages& Golf Simulator

3416 College Ave., Alton

(618) 610-2075

Roper’s Regal Beagle

3043 Godfrey Road, Godfrey

(618) 466-2112

ropersregalbeagle.com