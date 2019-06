Dick Gerber is synonymous with area golf.

The Wood River resident guided the Edwardsville boys golf program from 1969-97, leading the Tigers to a pair of second-place finishes at state and numerous other state appearances. On June 12, he reached a prodigious personal milestone on the links, sinking the 11th hole-in-one of his golf career.

Gerber achieved the feat at Roland Barkau Memorial Golf Course in Okawville. He used a pitching wedge and sank the ace shot from 130-feet out on Hole No. 10.