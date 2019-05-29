GOLF: Greater Godfrey Open returns for another year

× Expand Photo by Theo Tate Eureka, Mo., resident Corey Choate makes a chip shot in the fourth hole of last year's Greater Godfrey Open. He won the championship with a 7-under-133.

Rolling Hills Golf Course is set for a big Father's Day weekend.

The Greater Godfrey Open is scheduled for June 15-16 at the par-71 Godfrey course. Tournament play will start at 7:30 a.m. on June 15. The next day, which is Father's Day, shotgun starts at 12:30 p.m.

There will also be a par-3 contest on June 14. The entry fee of the tournament is $120.

There are five flights in the Greater Godfrey Open -- A, B, C, D and Seniors. Last year, Corey Choate from Eureka, Mo., won the A flight -- also known as the championship flight -- by shooting a 7-under-133 and earned a Gold Jacket. Nick Messinger, an Marquette Catholic graduate, placed first in the B flight; Ryan Hansen came out on top in the C flight; Matt Sparks was the winner in the D flight; and Vince Featherson won the seniors flight.

For more information, call 618-466-8363.