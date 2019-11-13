GOLF: Greenskeepers Revenge tourney a success

The Greenskeepers Revenge Tournament at Rock Spring Golf Course went off without a hitch on Nov. 2.

A 3-man scramble, the tourney works as a fundraiser for the Alton Golf Hall of Fame.

This year’s winners at The Rock were, Skip Wilson, Dave Estes and Dick DeQuasie in the A flight and Fred Lammers, Rick Trudell and Tom DeMond for B flight.

Runner-ups in the A flight were, John Fischer, Craig Fischer and Kirstin Fischer, while second place in B flight was the trio of Paul Moses, Rick Springman and Bob Perica.