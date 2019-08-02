GOLF: Lewis enters Alton HOF

The 66th annual Gold Medal Tournament is scheduled at Rock Spring Golf Course for Saturday and Sunday.

To kick off the festivities, the Alton Golf Hall of Fame is having ceremonies for its 2019 induction class at 6 p.m. tonight at The Rock, inside the clubhouse. Gene Lewis is the lone inductee this year.

Lewis has been an avid golfer from the Riverbend of over 60 years. The retiree of Owens-Illinois Glassworks has amassed 9 hole-in-ones during his lengthy time on the links. He also worked at Rolling Hills Golf Club in Godfrey following his retirement.

The HOF ceremonies lead into the Gold Medal, which begins with a shotgun start at 8 a.m. Saturday at Rock Spring. There will also be shotgun starts at 12:30, 1 and 5:15 p.m. The tournament concludes on Sunday. Jim Odle is the reigning champion. Odle won his third Gold Medal crown in 2018.