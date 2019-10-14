GOLF: Roxana to host annual second annual tournament

The Roxana Shells are bringing back the Boys Basketball and Football Golf Tournament this year.

Roxana Shells

The second annual event is scheduled for Saturday at Belk Park Golf Course. The cost is $80 for advanced registration ($320 per team) or $85 at the door ($340 per team). Advanced registration ends on Wednesday.

Funds will benefit the Roxana boys basketball and football programs.

Payments can be sent to Roxana High School. Registration is scheduled for 7:30 a.m.-8:45 a.m. Saturday.

The starting time is 9 a.m. After the event, an awards presentation and dinner -- catered by Chef Bob Brown -- is scheduled at the banquet hall at the golf course.

Contact Mark Briggs at 618-791-2466 or Wade DeVries at 618-791-3158 for more information.