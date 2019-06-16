GOLF: Stimac earns local bragging rights

× Expand Photo by Jeff Helmkamp John Stimac, a 2011 EA-WR grad, drives the ball at the Greater Godfrey Open at Rolling Hills Golf Course on June 16. Stimac was the tournament champion, shooting 4-under-138.

After being two years void of a Riverbend champion at the Greater Godfrey Open, John Stimac changed that on Sunday.

The 2011 East Alton-Wood River High graduate shot 4-under-138 in the 2-day event at Rolling Hills Golf Course to capture his first Godfrey Open crown in 4 tries. It was the 15th edition of the tournament.

The win came after Stimac was shooting even and in fifth place following Saturday.

“This means a lot,” Stimac said. “I love these tournaments because they keep you out there and get your competitive juices flowing again. I played in college a bunch and you get to go out there and compete again because these tournaments allow you to do that. It’s a lot of fun.”

Stimac, who played collegiately at Lewis and Clark Community College and Lindenwood University, has also played in the Gold Medal Tournament at Rock Spring Golf Course once. The Godfrey Open victory has him stoked to get in that field in August, too.

“I hope to play this year,” Stimac said. “It always works out that I’m out of town during the Gold Medal.

“This makes me want to play in more tournaments, but unfortunately work and stuff get in the way. It’s always fun to win.”

This year the Godfrey Open only had 49 entries, which is a little down in numbers from years past. Because of that tournament director Kyle Williams didn’t flight the field like usual.

× Expand Photo by Jeff Helmkamp Corey Schelle, who finished fifth, drives the ball at the Greater Godfrey Open at Rolling Hills Golf Course on June 16.

Rounding out the top 5 finishers behind Stimac were, 2-time winner Andrew Hopkins and defending champ Corey Choate, both at 2-under-140 tied for second, Marquette Catholic grads Michael Holtz and Kolten Bauer tied for fourth at even-142 and Alton grad Corey Schelle in fifth at 1-over-143.

Joe Reinhardt prevailed in the senior division, carding a 10-over-152.

Choate of Eureka, Mo. led after the first day with a 4-under-67. He was looking to become the first back-to-back champ since Scott Teague in 2007-08.

Stimac overtook him on Sunday by playing efficient golf. He didn’t miss a green during his round.

“The course was playing alright because it was pretty soft, but the pins were in some tough spots and the greens were pretty quick,” Stimac said. “If you got above the hole you were putting pretty defensive. It wasn’t playing that hard and I’m kind of surprised there weren’t lower scores, but there weren’t as many people as there have been in the past, so I think that’s why the scores weren’t as low.”

× Expand Photo by Jeff Helmkamp Michael Holtz, who tied for fourth overall, drives the ball at the Greater Godfrey Open at Rolling Hills Golf Course on June 16.

Holtz, who won the A-flight championship in 2016 during a year when fellow Marquette grad Shane Smith won his third Godfrey Open title, finished up well Sunday and enjoyed the event.

“I had a shaky start, but then I got to the front 9 and bogied 1 and it was smooth sailing after that,” the soon-to-be junior golfer at Illinois Wesleyan said. “I had a good birdie look on almost every hole and finally got 1 to drop on 5 and then eagling 8 was a great way to finish it.”

× Expand Photo by Jeff Helmkamp Kolten Bauer eyes a putt at the Greater Godfrey Open at Rolling Hills Golf Course on June 16. Bauer tied for fourth with fellow Marquette Catholic grad Michael Holtz.

Holtz and Bauer grew up playing at Rolling Hills and watching the Godfrey Open with great interest as aspiring golfers. Getting to enter the field and finish high is important to them.

“The aesthetics of it is really cool,” Bauer, who will be a freshman golfer at Parkland College this fall, said. “We’ve both been up here our whole lives and watched it since we were younger, watching Shane Smith and people like that competing in it. Getting our chance to get a crack at the leaderboard is really cool and getting to play against Pat Moore and other guys who have coached us throughout the years and some bigger named amateurs who came to play is really fun. It’s a chance to compete.”

× Expand Photo by Jeff Helmkamp Dan Morelli chips the ball onto the green at the Greater Godfrey Open at Rolling Hills Golf Course on June 16.

PREVIOUS GREATER GODFREY OPEN WINNERS

2018 — Corey Choate

2017 — Jake Marriot

2016 — Shane Smith

2015 — Kyle Hogan

2014 — Scott Redman

2013 — Kyle Hogan

2012 — Shane Smith

2011 — Andrew Hopkins

2010 — Gideon Pienaar

2009 — Andrew Hopkins

2008 — Shane Smith

2007 — Scott Teague

2006 — Scott Teague

2005 — Jim Odle