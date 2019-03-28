Good times

× Expand Orlando Gooden

Even though he has long been associated with the Cahokia football program, Orlando Gooden is no stranger to the Granite City Warriors.

He helped Cahokia beat the Warriors twice during his prep football career, including his senior year in 2000, when he helped the Comanches come back from a 14-6 third-quarter deficit to win 26-14 at Cahokia. He scored a 39-yard touchdown with eight minutes left in the fourth quarter to start the comeback rally.

“We had great games against Granite City,” Gooden said.

Now, Gooden will be Granite City’s head football coach. He was selected by the Granite City Board of Education on March 15 to take over the Warriors’ program in the 2019 fall season. Gooden will replace Brad Hasquin, who stepped down in January after one season.

“It’s an honor to be the one that’s chosen to be the head coach,” Gooden said. “It’s a dream of mine to lead the program in Granite City and I was offered the opportunity to do that.”

This will be Gooden’s first head football coaching job. Heading into March 15, he was one of three finalists for the position.

“Everything is made by design,” Gooden said. “God placed me in Granite City for this particular reason. I think good things are going on. I’m touched and being a finalist was already an honor.”

From 2009-16, Gooden coached the freshman and junior varsity teams at Cahokia and lost just six games during that tenure. He also coached the youth football programs at Cahokia.

“I’ve been around programs that had success,” Gooden said. “I’ve been around programs that I need to build and it gave me the overall look to work with the youth. I work with kids with all different social backgrounds and I think working at Cahokia has prepared me for anything that’s about to come my way.”

This fall, Gooden will take over a GCHS program coming off its first state playoff appearance in seven years last fall. The Warriors finished 5-5 after losing to Batavia in the Class 7A first-round playoffs in the 2018 season.

“We’re looking forward to making history this year and we’re going to build on the momentum that we already have,” Gooden said. “We have very talented players there, so I’m looking forward to it.”

After having a successful prep football career at Cahokia that included two state playoff appearances, Gooden played college football at the University of Missouri-Columbia and Indiana State University. At Mizzou, he was part of coach Gary Pinkel’s first recruiting class. At Indiana State, he earned all-conference honors twice at linebacker.

Gooden said he’s looking forward to being back on the sidelines at the high school level this fall.

“The last couple of years, I spent a lot of time with my family,” Gooden said. “I have two sons who are 14 and 10, so I spent a lot of time with their teams. I coached my 10-year old’s team for the last three years and they have won three Tri-County championships and we got that team nationally ranked, so I stayed around football.”

