Granite City Athlete of the Week: October 24, 2019

Soccer | Ayoba Francis

Francis

Francis wrapped up an outstanding regular season in his first year with the Granite City boys soccer team, scoring a team-high 18 goals to go with 2 assists. The Granite City senior had a trio of 2-goal games, including one in the Warriors’ home season finale against Breese Central on Oct. 3. Francis also finished with a goal and 2 assists in GCHS’ 4-3 loss to Jersey in its regular season finale on Oct. 15. Francis is a transfer student from Trinidad and is the nephew of Granite City boys basketball coach Gerard Moore.

Follow AdVantage Sports on Facebook and #AdVsports on Twitter