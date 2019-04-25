Granite City Boys Bowler of the Year

× Expand photo by Bill Roseberry Bryon Kidd

Bryon Kidd decided to try something new when he returned for his second season with the Granite City boys bowling team in November.

The Granite City sophomore became a two-handed bowler.

“Starting off in my freshman year, I was a one-handed bowler,” Kidd said. “Then, as I got into my sophomore year, I changed to a two-handed bowler, which made me put more power and more speed and spin on the ball. I get more points than I usually do, so that’s pretty nice.”

The new style helped Kidd become the Warriors’ top bowler this season. He turned in several strong performances, including a 1,050 at the Abe Lincoln Invitational on Dec. 1 in Springfield and a 902 at the Salem Regional on Jan. 14.

“I absolutely enjoyed my sophomore year,” Kidd said. “I thought it was pretty good. It was way better than my freshman year and I learned a lot more this year to make me a better bowler, and I can’t wait for next season.”

Kidd was the only returning bowler from last year’s team that lost four seniors to graduation, including Ricky Hard, who shot a perfect 300 game in the Triad Regional en route to a sectional berth in 2018.

Kidd led a young Granite City team that had eight bowlers; most of them were bowling for the first time. Other bowlers included Lucas Wilson, Douglas Rotruck, Dylan Keller, C.J. Slinkard and Brenden Meyer.

“All of us are close,” Kidd said. “We’re maybe young, but as we become juniors and seniors, we’ll be a dominant team as we were last year. All we need to do is practice. Practice does make perfect.”

Kidd started bowling when he was a freshman at GCHS.

“I always liked to bowl,” Kidd said. “When we always had birthday parties, I would always go bowling because bowling was our thing and I couldn’t wait to get to high school to start bowling. I loved the competition of bowling. It’s better than most of the sports that I played.”

Kidd said he started to practice bowling with two hands during the first week of practice.

“I felt the power coming more off of my hands than one-handed bowling,” the sophomore said. “It got more spin on the ball to get more strikes, so that’s when we decided to make the transfer to do two-handed bowling.”

Kidd was the only Granite City bowler to finish over 1,000 at the Abe Lincoln Invitational. He shot a 203 in the first game and a 235 in the fifth.

Kidd finished as the Warriors’ top bowler in regionals. He was 14 places short of a sectional berth.

“I felt great about that day,” Kidd said. “I think I woke up on the right side of the bed. I was bowling the ball great. I felt like I was doing everything right. That was one of the best days I ever had bowling, and it was really great. I thank (Granite City coach) Melanie (Williams) because she made us practice three times a week, and it all paid off that one day.”

