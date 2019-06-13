Granite City Baseball Player of the Year

photo by Bill Roseberry Cameron Hibbets

Cameron Hibbets came into his own during his final two seasons of baseball at Granite City High School.

After logging a perfect game and no-hitter as a junior, the lefty hurler tacked on another no-hitter as a senior and earned a scholarship to continue his career at McKendree University. It’s been a pretty good ride for Hibbets so far.

“My time in Granite City, especially with baseball, I’ve definitely grown a lot,” he said. “I’ve gotten taller, stronger, thrown three no-hitters through four years in high school. It’s been a fun time.”

He no-hit rival Alton twice, including a 9-inning affair this season. The interesting thing about the one this season is it was a rainout and picked up a week later. Tied 0-0 in the sixth, rain washed out the game. GCHS went on to win 1-0 in 9 innings at Babe Champion Field and Hibbets was on the hill for all of it.

He fanned 15 and walked 5 in the victory.

“Going into the game this year I was trying to no-hit them,” Hibbets said. “I wanted to do it one more time. We already knew how the hitters were from facing them last year, and it just all came together.”

The one this season was most gratifying for him because of all he had to go through to earn it, including getting amped up for a different day.

“When they canceled the game I was pretty disappointed, but I never lost track of my train of thought,” Hibbets said. “I knew the next time we played them I’d be able to finish the game and hopefully keep the no-hitter.”

Hibbets had an impressive senior campaign, leading the Warriors in innings pitched (34.0), strikeouts (58), strikeout average (11.94), tied for the lead in wins (3-1) and was second in ERA (2.68) and opponent batting average (.157) on the mound. At the plate he led in batting average (.379), doubles (9), slugging percentage (.517) and was second in RBIs (16). He played outfield or designated hitter when not pitching.

All of his success gave him choices when it came to college, but McKendree was an easy pick. He liked the atmosphere and it kept him close to his family, which is very important to Hibbets, especially his mother.

“I decided in November I was going to go to McKendree mostly because of personal reasons with my mom (Jen),” Hibbets said. “She was diagnosed with breast cancer late last year and I wanted to stay close to home. Now she’s going through her surgeries and she’s better now. She’s cancer-free.”

Having his family at the majority games is important to Hibbets and he’s ready for the next level.

Unfortunately, his GCHS career didn’t end the way he wanted. The Warriors fell 4-3 to Belleville West in the Class 4A Granite City Regional semifinals. The Maroons won on a walk-off three-run homer in the bottom of the seventh. Granite City led 3-1 entering the inning before suffering the crushing loss in front of the hometown crowd.

“We were pretty devastated. It’s the bottom of the seventh and we’re up by two runs,” he said. “Coach (Scott Smallie) talked to us after and it was a pretty emotional time for everybody. It would have been the first time we’d been to a regional final since 2013.”

The Warriors finished 15-19 on the season. Hibbets will join a McKendree team that was 11-38 last season.

