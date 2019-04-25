Granite City Boys Basketball Player of the Year

× Expand photo by Bill Roseberry Zidane Moore

Zidane Moore stuffed the stat sheet for the Granite City Warriors this season.

The senior guard led the team in scoring (14.2 points per game), assists (3.18 per game), and free throw shooting (75 percent, 45-of-60); he was second in rebounds (3.5 per game) and third in steals (1.18 per game).

He knew a dedication to his craft as a senior was needed. It helped lead the Warriors to a 14-17 record, matching the 2015-16 team in wins for the most in the program since ‘93-94 when they were last over .500 at 15-12.

“I had knee problems my junior year and had to have surgery, but coming in senior year I knew I really had to step my game up,” Moore said. “I was working out three times a day, getting stronger, getting faster, just getting ready for the season.”

His commitment to physical fitness was apparent in his three seasons at GCHS just by the evolution of his physique. Moore’s body was much more defined this year from when he first donned the red and black as a sophomore. He spent his freshman season at Riverview Gardens.

“Five o’clock a.m. workouts here on the track, running hard, running two times a day, in the weight room four or five times a week,” Moore said. “I was just watching my diet, really taking care of my body and trying to get physically ready for not only high school, but college.”

Moore played that freshman season in Missouri while his father, Gerard Moore, was head coach with the Rams. As a sophomore, he came to Granite City to play under Raffi Karibian, before his father took over as head coach his junior and senior seasons. He loved being a Warrior.

“It was really fun here. The guys and I were really cool friends,” Moore said. “It was fun being in Granite. This was my hometown and then I moved, but coming back and getting to play at Granite City High School and graduate from here is one of my biggest things. It was just a great environment.”

Playing for his dad had its ups and downs, but he enjoyed that, too.

“It was rough because there was a lot of pressure on him and I to win games since I’m his son,” Moore said. “I tried not to make too many mistakes, but it was cool playing for him.”

GCHS featured an experienced senior class with Moore, James Grote, Davontay Mason, Jerry Watson and Justin Wiley. One of their biggest wins of the season was a 50-47 victory at Edwardsville on Dec. 14. It helped the Warriors to a 6-2 start to the season.

“We came in, played our hearts out and got the win,” Moore said.

A goal to be the first above .500 GCHS team since ‘93-94 came up a little short, though. Those same Tigers ended Granite City’s season with a 56-46 loss at the Class 4A Collinsville Regional quarterfinals on Feb. 25.

“It was emotional in the locker room,” he said. “Everyone was breaking down and crying. It was real emotional losing that.”

Moore has aspirations to play in college. He hasn’t found a new home yet, but will miss his home at GCHS.

“I’m mostly going to miss the environment, the love and support the school gives us basketball players walking down the halls,” Moore said. “Everyone knows us and that’s probably the most memorable thing. All of the teachers saying good luck at the game, that’s just really cool to me.”

