Granite City Boys Cross Country Runner of the Year

After four years, Andrew O’Keefe is hanging up his cross country cleats with the Granite City Warriors.

It’s bittersweet for the senior distance runner. He still has his track and field season ahead and recently announced he will continue his running career at Adams State University, a Division II program in Alamosa, Colo., 166 miles south of Colorado Springs.

“It hit me at sectionals that it was the end of my cross country here,” O’Keefe said. “It’s been fun and I really enjoyed it with all my great friends, teammates and coaches.”

Having his college decision out of the way is a big relief for O’Keefe, too. He’s ready to focus on the rest of his prep career and continue to grow in college.

“It was a good relief,” he said. “I’ve kind of known I was going to go there for a while, ever since I went and visited the town over the summer. It felt like the place for me. Now I can move on with track with no stress and enjoy the rest of high school.”

O’Keefe’s senior season didn’t quite go as he’d expected. A strong start tailed off by the end. He won the Granite City Invitational in 15:10 in early September and the Springfield Invite in 15:04 later in the month. He was also sixth at the First to the Finish Invitational (14:51) and fourth at the Peoria Invite (14:29) in September.

“I was really excited for this year because my training went really well over the summer,” he said. “Races went pretty good early, too. I was running faster than I ever had at meets, especially when I ran my PR in Peoria, a 14:29. Everything felt great; I was crushing some workouts. I was happy and learned a lot this season, especially struggling against adversity and sickness.”

O’Keefe ended up finishing fourth at the Class 3A Edwardsville Regional with a time of 16:15 and 14th at the Quincy Sectional in 15:51. He missed qualifying for state for the first time in his career.

Fatigue hit him hard prior to the postseason and had him perplexed. He felt there was something wrong physically, so he visited the doctor. Bloodwork showed he had extremely low iron levels, which was wearing him down.

His iron and ferritin levels were at 12 when they should have been at 40.

“I had nothing left after two miles of the sectional race and I missed qualifying for state by one place after having gone the three years before,” O’Keefe said. “I was really sad about it, but I knew it wasn’t my fault. It wasn’t a mental challenge to overcome.

“I started taking an iron supplement every day and trying to be loyal with that and I’m feeling better now. It could be caused from not getting enough iron in my diet on top of elite level training.”

Mentally, it’s a weight off his shoulders as much as the college decision.

“Now we know and we won’t have to deal with that anymore,” he said. “I’m hoping to not have any more struggles with that.

“There’s no stress. There’s nothing to lose by going all in for my senior year of track.”

