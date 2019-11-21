Granite City Boys Cross Country Player of the Year

× Expand photo by Bill Roseberry Jeremiah Perry

Jeremiah Perry had reason to be thrilled after crossing the finish line at the Granite City Invitational on Sept. 7 at Wilson Park.

The Granite City senior was handed a medal after finishing 12th with a 15:46. It was his first Granite City Invitational medal.

“It was a really good accomplishment just to medal there,” Perry said.

The effort at Granite City gave Perry a boost of confidence for the rest of the season. He finished with the best season of his four-year prep cross country career, earning seven medals, including a first-place finish at the Collinsville Invitational and second-place effort at the Springfield Invitational.

Perry’s season ended Nov. 2 with a 33rd-place finish at the Class 3A Normal Community Sectional. He came up nine places short of going to the state meet.

“I felt like it was a great season for me,” said Perry, the only GCHS runner competing at sectionals. “I was progressing throughout the season and I was just being able to adjust to the process to getting to where I am and that’s almost going to state. It was disappointing not going, but I knew I still had a great season even without going to state.”

Perry took over the role as the Warriors’ No. 1 runner after being No. 2 behind Andrew O’Keefe — a three-time state qualifier — the last two years.

“I wanted to be in Jeremiah Perry’s shoes,” Perry said. “I knew I had what it takes to be great. During the track season last year, I didn’t really have the confidence. (Assistant coach Sam) Nesbit kept on telling me, ‘Give yourself a chance. You can run with those top guys any day. You’re that talented.’ Toward the end of track season, it just clicked and it carried over into cross.”

Last year, Perry came up three places short of a medal at the Granite City meet, finishing 33rd. This year, he became the fourth GCHS boys runner in the last six seasons to medal at Granite City.

“I felt so great,” Perry said. “We had the 50th anniversary of the first team that went to state. I got a picture with them. They were telling me how great it is and how tough that invite is. There are always the tough guys in the state and in the area who are there.”

Perry finished runner-up to Taylorville’s Chris Cherry by just 13 seconds at the Springfield Invitational. He also won the Collinsville Invitational for the second year in a row, ran a personal-best 15:16.5 in his third-place finish at the Madison County meet and earned a medal at the Class 3A Quincy Regional for his fifth-place finish.

Perry joined the GCHS cross country team his freshman year. He said at first, he wanted to play football until one of his friends, Steven Vaughn, influenced him to try out cross country.

“He just got me to come out to the morning practices,” Perry said. “I came out to the morning practices and I just fell in love with it.”

The senior hopes to continue his cross country career in college. He recently made a two-day visit to Greenville University.

“It will be a blessing,” Perry said. “I really want to run in college. It will be so much fun.”

Follow AdVantage Sports on Facebook and #AdVsports on Twitter