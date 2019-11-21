Granite City Boys Golf Player of the Year

× Expand photo by Bill Roseberry Sam Wielgus

Sam Wielgus enjoyed a strong senior season for a solid Granite City boys golf squad.

For the second year in a row, Wielgus was a sectional qualifier for the Warriors and took three of his teammates with him. In 2018, five GCHS boys golfers qualified for sectionals.

Granite City shot a 332 at the Class 3A Collinsville Regional at Arlington Greens Golf Course, finishing fourth. The top three teams advance to the sectionals and the Warriors missed it by 5 strokes.

Still, Wielgus shot 81 to qualify individually and lead Granite City. Nathan Merz (82), Bennett Smallie (84) and Brady Charbonnier (85) all got out of the regional, too.

Wielgus admitted playing locally at Arlington Greens and having familiarity with the course assisted in the score.

“It helped being able to know the course well, rather than going someplace you don’t know,” Wielgus said. “For example, the sectionals, you play one practice round there, but you don’t know how it’s going to play really.”

The sectional was at Lick Creek Golf Course in Pekin, and unfortunately for Wielgus and his teammates, they didn’t fare quite as well. Wielgus shot 93 to finish second on the Warriors to Smallie’s 87. The last score to get out individually was 82.

Wielgus said advancing to the sectional as a junior began to help grow his confidence in his game. He put in a lot of time to prepare for a great senior campaign, too.

“That gave us a lot more confidence,” Wielgus said. “Then, with me not playing baseball this year, it let me get that much more practice in for the fall.”

But with golf, the physical side of the game isn’t always the most important and Wielgus was conscientious of that while growing his game.

“It was mental, really,” he said. “I just kept my composure on the course. If you let one shot affect the next, it’s just going to keep going on and on and it will screw your round up.”

He also gave credit to his improved short game that, coupled with his better mental focus, led to a good season where he produced a 9-hole average of 40.5.

His highlight performance as a senior came Aug. 22 at the Madison County Tournament.

“The Madison County Tournament I got fourth,” he said. “I shot a 76 at Belk Park Golf Course. That was my best score in a tournament.”

Now Wielgus is turning his attention to the hockey season. It makes for a quite different mindset. He admitted he’s grown to enjoy golf more now.

“In golf, you’ve got to stay calm. In hockey you do too, but you can take your anger out on someone or go out and try and score. In golf, you can’t get too upset if you hit a bad shot,” he said.

“They’re both really good sports and lots of fun, but I think I like golf a little more. It’s relaxing.”

That’s why he’s already decided to follow in his older brother Drew’s footsteps and play collegiate golf at Lewis and Clark Community College. He’s ready for the next level.

“It’s really nice because my brother did the same exact thing,” Wielgus said. “This is his last year, though, so I’m just taking over after him.”

