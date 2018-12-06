Granite City Boys Golfer of the Year

× Expand photo by Bill Roseberry Bennett Smallie

As a junior, Bennett Smallie thought he grew as a golfer.

Smallie served as Granite City’s No. 1 golfer and led a group of 5 underclassmen into the Class 3A Edwardsville Sectional at Sunset Hills Country Club. Unfortunately, none of them advanced to state, but Smallie still said 2018 was great for him and his team’s maturation process.

“We were a young team, so we all bonded together and have a tight relationship,” Smallie said. “We grew as a team.

“I thought I grew a lot. Last year I didn’t think I did that well. I shot lower, got the mental game a lot better and quit getting in my own head. I didn’t get as mad on the course, I grew up mentally.”

He said a tournament at Cardinal Creek Golf Course on Scott Air Force Base was a huge confidence-booster for him personally. That, coupled with the evolution of his game as a junior, led to his solid season.

“At Cardinal Creek this year I shot 79, which was the lowest I’d ever shot in a tournament, so that was the tide turner for a good season,” Smallie said.

“I did good around the greens, putting, chipping and it helped lower my score a lot from last year.”

He admitted the team’s relationship with head coach Jeff Ridenour helps keep them relaxed on the course, too.

“I love coach Ridenour, he’s crazy,” Smallie said, smiling. “All the bus trips, we have a lot of good memories.

“On the golf course he doesn’t know a lot about swing mechanics, but he knows how to talk you back into a round. If you get a double bogey, or a bogey, he knows how to get your mind right for the next hole.”

Everything in the 2018 season culminated with Granite City entering the 3A O’Fallon Regional at Tamarack Country Club and shooting a respectable 331 as a team. That put the Warriors in fifth place as a team, missing the cut into the sectionals, but didn’t stop five GCHS golfers making the cut individually. Smallie led that group, carding an 80. He was joined in the sectional by fellow juniors Cameron Rubenacker and Sam Wielgus, as well as sophomores Brady Charbonnier and Simon Maxfield.

Once the Warriors got to Sunset Hills, it was a different story. A treacherous layout, uncharacteristically high temperatures for October and gusting winds made for a tough day at the sectional.

“The course was playing tough, but I put up a pretty good round,” Smallie said. “I left some shots out there, but it was pretty hard. My whole group was from out of town, so it was good to meet those guys and make some future friends.”

“It put some pressure on me so I know what to expect next year in that situation.”

Smallie just hopes to keep growing and improving into his senior season.

“I need to stay tight in the fairway,” he said. “Golf is tough when you get in the rough and in the hazards, so I’ve just got to stay tight and get my mind right. I’d like to get out of sectionals, get to state and do the best I can.”

